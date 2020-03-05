FALL BRANCH - Rubye Qualls, 75, of Fall Branch, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.

Rubye was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and attended Chimney Top Freewill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Jessie Castle; daughter, Gwendolyn Catron; brothers, Orville and Cecil Castle; sister, Mary Rexrode.

She is survived by her husband, Rufus Qualls; son, Frank Fisher and wife Cherish; daughters, Sherry Richards and husband Stanley, Tausha Eads and fiance Tim Wilcox; sister, Nell White; brothers, Jim Castle and wife Debi, Don Castle and wife Darlene; and a very special granddaughter, Ashley Eads.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on March 7th, 2020 at 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Visitation will start at 12:30 pm and the service will begin at 1:30 pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.