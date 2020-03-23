Bobbie J. Shupe

Bobbie left the Navy after 20 years, but so loved traveling the world by sea and serving his country, that he went back to work for the Military Sealift Command, from which he ultimately retired as an E7 Chief Engineer. Bobbie was known for his gentle, yet firm, soft-spoken ways. Always willing to assist with a fix when things were broken, he enjoyed when he could be the handyman around the house. He always loved to watch Tennessee Sports when he could find a game on. And as much as he loved his ships, he loved his family most of all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; and 6 sisters. Bobbie is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Diane Shupe of Morristown; his daughters Constance Yvonne Wray, Cathie Shupe Horton, Stacie Rhea Golden, Christa Shupe Heath, and Heather Michelle Horton; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends may stop by to pay their respects at the funeral home between the hours of 9 am -1 pm on Wednesday March 25th. Entombment Military Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26th at Hamblen Memory Gardens with Dr. Joe Hamlett officiating. Entombment services for immediate family only.

Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.