KINGSPORT - It is with a heavy heart that the family of Cindy “Tinker” Clark announces her passing on March 21, 2020 after a hard fought battle with illness.

Cindy lived a life full of love and compassion for family and friends alike. She was born July 13, 1959 in Johnson City, TN and resided in Kingsport close to family and friends her entire life. She was a 2019 retiree of Eastman Chemical Company after 41 years of service. She was loved and well respected by her co-workers. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and enjoying beautiful sunshine from the comfort of her front porch.

Cindy will be remembered forever by family and friends for her unconditional and unending love for her family. Her heart will forever live in those who were left behind; in the memories they made and shared with each other throughout her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Jr” Clark of 39 years; her son, Jeremy Clark; parents, Treva and Phillip Tinker; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cindy will be lovingly remembered by her stepdaughter, Michelle Vermillion (Larry); sister-in-law, Joann Tester; sisters, Shirley Kincheloe (Harold), Buna Beard (Mark); brother, Robert Tinker. She will also be generously loved and missed by grandchildren, Matthew Baker, Hunter Clark, Kami Clark, McKenzie Vermillion, Jordan Clark; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends, for her selfless dedication to them all. Those who knew her, also knew the place her precious grandchildren held in her heart.

Visitation with family will be at her sister’s residence in Church Hill at your convenience, to keep everyone safe and healthy. Unfortunately, we are unable to hold a regular sanctuary service, due to the Covid19 concerns we are all facing at this time; but, we will hold a graveside service at Oak Hill Memorial Park, in her honor.

A private graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor David Morelock officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to everyone who has called, visited, and prayed for us during this difficult time.

