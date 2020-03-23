Dorothy Gail Caflisch

She was the oldest of seven children, born and raised in McPherson, KS. She graduated from McPherson College and worked as a chemist in Toledo, OH during W.W. II. Dorothy married and lived in South Charleston, W.VA. for thirty years, where she raised three sons and was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She moved to Kingsport, TN. to be near her first grandchildren in 1985. Before moving to Brookdale Assisted Living in 2013 she was an active member of Emory United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; Galen and Mary Barrett, brothers; Russel, Willis and Lawrence Barrett, sisters; Marion Olson and Elizabeth Davin, husband; Edward Caflisch.

She is survived by three sons; George and Emily Caflisch, Blountville, TN., Russel Caflisch and Carol Meylin, New York, NY., Robert and Jin Caflisch, Flower Mound, TX., sister; Pat Gibson, Austin, TX., nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery at 3:00 pm.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

