Bryan Joshua “Josh” Barnett

A native of Johnson City, TN, he was the son of Marion Joseph Barnett and Dr. Laura Taylor Barnett of Johnson City, TN. Mr. Barnett was the kitchen manager at Harbor House Restaurant in Johnson City. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he was an altar server for almost twelve years. He was also a former member of the band, Rusted Clean. Josh enjoyed music, writing songs, guitars and comic books. He also was a vinyl record collector and movie collector.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Matthew Barnett. In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his wife of fourteen years, Chelsie Hutchens Barnett, of the home; siblings, Patsy and husband Todd Franklin, Jonesborough, TN; Joseph and wife Leigh Ann Barnett, Gray, TN; Kimberly Barnett, Pineville, NC; Jon and wife Karen Hutchins Barnett, Elizabethton, TN; Steve and wife Kristin Souder Barnett, Johnson City, TN; Peter Anthony Barnett, Johnson City, TN; William and wife Heather Baer Barnett, Johnson City, TN; Emma and husband Frank Wilson, Mint Hill, NC; Jeff and wife Carrie Ricker Barnett, Litchfield, ME and Greg and wife Amanda Dunbar Barnett, Elizabethton, TN; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Lisa Hutchens; his sister-in-law, Ashley and husband Slava Trotimchik and their children Gavin Trotimchik and Max Trotimchik; his brother-in-law, Evan Hutchens; his wife’s aunt, Myra and husband Alan Hutchinson and their children, Jon, Claire and Lily and twenty-four other nieces and nephews. His best friends, Eric Green, Johnson City, TN; Joey Deakins, Johnson City, TN and Dustin Deakins, Georgia also survive. Josh loved his dogs, “Lacey”, “Zoey” and “Rainy” more than anything and considered them his babies.

Friends are encouraged to come to Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services, Elizabethton, TN on Thursday, March 26, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. to sign the guest book. A private graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Bryan Joshua “Josh” Barnett will be conducted with Father Dennis Kress officiating. A public celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Barnett family. Office: (423) 543-5544