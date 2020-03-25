Ruby Wells Page

GATE CITY, VA - Ruby Hazel (Wells) Page, 95, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020 at The Village at Allendale.

Ruby was born in Kentucky on May 11, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Fred and Carrie (Hurd) Wells.

Her life was spent in Scott County, VA until becoming a resident of The Village at Allendale for the last few years.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Joseph W. Page (1996); and brothers, Bill, Earl, Charles, L.C., and Axley Wells preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Lane and husband, Dwight, Gate City, VA; son, Danny Page and wife, Sharon, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Meghan Grant and husband, Matt, Mallory Lane and fiancé, Ryan Eden, Jason Page and wife, Tammy, Jennifer Carver and husband, David, and Chad Page; several great grandchildren; sisters, Reba Lovell and husband, Glenn, Mount Carmel, TN and Frances Gamble, Robinette Valley community, Duffield, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Glenn Lovell officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Village at Allendale for their excellent care and love given to our Mom. We would also like to express our appreciation to Suncrest Hospice for their excellent care.

