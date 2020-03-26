Ruth Ramey Woodward

Ruth grew up and lived her whole life in Kingsport. She attended Andrew Jackson Elementary School, John Sevier Junior High School, graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1952 and attended Carson Newman College. She was a proud graduate of East Tennessee State University. Ruth worked for Tennessee Eastman for 5 years before she retired to raise her family. She worked part time as a typing assistant at Dobyns Bennett High School and after her children were grown, she returned to the workforce as an insurance agent with Price and Ramey Insurance Agency for 14 years.

Ruth was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport, where she met Russ Woodward, the love of her life. They were married at First Baptist Church on May 16, 1959. Their 60 year marriage and love for each other is a legacy we are forever grateful for. She was active in many ministries there including Sanctuary Choir, Joyful Ringers Hand Bell Choir, and a volunteer in children’s choir, G.A.’s, Vacation Bible School and on numerous committees. Ruth was especially devoted to her Tuesday Bible Study class and those friendships were especially close to her heart. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, enjoyed sewing and cooking, and cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers with her friends and family.

Ruth is remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her life was a blessing to us all and we are thankful for the time we had together.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Russ Woodward, and her loving parents, William B. and Lena Ramey.

She is survived by her daughter Sondra Ryder and husband Robert; son Bryan Woodward and wife Cindy; daughter Karen Sherrod and husband Brett; and six grandsons whom she loved dearly; Benjamin and Luke Ryder, Jay (Megan) and Woody Woodward, and Matthew and Tyler Sherrod. She recently became a great grandfather to Daniel and Ellie Woodward.

A celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Kingsport at a later date. Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport Music Ministry, 200 W Church Circle, Kingsport TN 37660

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the caregivers who lovingly cared for Ruth. We are especially grateful for Sara, Karen