BLOUNTVILLE - Charlie Cooper, 57, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional medical Center.

Born in Kingsport, he was a 1981 graduate of Sullivan Central High School and was a graduate of ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. Most recently, he was employed with PFG (Performance Food Group) out of Morristown. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, UT football and the Dallas Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Elizabeth Cooper.

Charlie is survived by his sister, Paula Maness and husband Don, Jr. of Kingsport; niece, Claudia; nephew, Cooper; and girlfriend, Vicki Casenburg of Blountville.

A family graveside service will take place in Blountville Cemetery with Rev. Susan Arnold officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Garth Blackburn, Wes Minga, Billy Davidson, and Don, Jr. Maness.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.