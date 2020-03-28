Joe Gale Russell

After a hard fought battle with cancer, he is now at peace in the arms of Jesus. Born in Duffield, VA, Joe lived in the Kingsport area most of his life. He was a firm believer and of the Baptist faith. Joe retired from the Kingsport Fire Department, and at one time, owned his own installation business and installed custom draperies for many interior designers. He was a lover of the outdoors and was a talented gardener and landscaper. In addition, he was a genius in repairing mechanical items.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Faye Pickett-Russell; a sister, Opal Brown of Piney Flats, two sons; Michael Russell of Kingsport and Ricky Russell of Jefferson City, Missouri; plus grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

It was Joe’s wishes to be cremated. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

