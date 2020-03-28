BLOUNTVILLE - Karol Cynthia Light, 83, of Blountville, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by adoring husband of 63 years, her loving daughters, and her beloved caregivers.

She was born on March 21, 1937 in Tuxedo, NY to the late Hilda and Henry Schneckenberg.

Karol was a devoted wife and loving mother. She taught elementary school in Sullivan County for 34 years and was a faithful and active member of Blountville Presbyterian Church for 50 years. She also assisted with Meals-on-Wheels in her spare time.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Betty Light Padgett; and a nephew, Mike Padgett.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Thomas Light; daughters, Melinda Light, Tonya Light and partner Gwendolyn Hearl, and Tanya Light; brothers-in-law, Lowell Light and wife Janelle and James Padgett and wife Kathy; and nephew, Jeff Light and wife Letitia.

It was Karol’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Amedysis, and Providence Companion Care.

Donations may be made in Karol’s honor to Children’s Advocacy Center, 150 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, TN 37617; Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604; or Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 TN-126, Blountville, TN 37617.

