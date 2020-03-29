KINGSPORT - Larry Hurley, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the residence of his daughter, Kristi Abercrombie in Chattanooga, TN.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a retiree of Holston Defense Ammunition Plant. Mr. Hurley was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing but more importantly, enjoyed loving and caring for others. Always humble and kind, he made it a point to seek out those in need and help them, never seeking praise for himself, but giving glory and honor to the Lord.

Larry was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church.

He loved his family dearly, especially his cherished wife of fifty-six years, Ruby, his children and grandsons.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, David and Viola Hurley; brother, Johnny Hurley

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kristi Abercrombie and husband, Steve; Kevin Hurley and wife, Lily; grandchildren, Adam Mays and Aaron Mays; brother, Kermit Hurley and wife, Janet.

A private family Graveside Service will be conducted Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Larry Hurley and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.