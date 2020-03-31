Brian Carter

Brian is the son of Danny Hiram and Teresa Morgan Carter of Church Hill. Brian was a big-hearted person who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul, but he was a jokester who enjoyed picking arguments in fun. He always had advice to give …(both good and bad.) He loved the Indianapolis Colts and was a big fan through thick and thin. He was a wonderful father, son, brother, and uncle and he will be greatly missed by all who love him.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brumley and Ruby Cox Morgan and James D. And Elwanda Quillen Carter; sister, Heather D. Carter Rogers also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian is survived by his parents, son, Bradley Cody, of the home, his estranged wife, Brook Myers and her son Bruce; his nieces and nephew Nacoby, BobbiSue, Grace and Jonathan Rogers, whom he considered his adopted children; grandniece, Persephone Gilliam and grandnephew, Hiram Lumpkins; his very dear cousin, Chris Carter and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will sorely miss him.

Due to the state restrictions of COVID – 19, a formal service will not be able to be held.

