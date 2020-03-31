GATE CITY, VA - John Anderson Henry Jr. 80, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Scott County, VA to the late John and Laura Henry and resided in the area all of his life. He served his country in the United Sates Army before going to work at General Shale and retiring in 2001.John was a devoted Christian and Pastored Riggs Chapel and Big Cut Baptist Church for several years when he was able. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Gaines Henry, James Henry, and Ballard Henry; sister, Mozzella Henry; infant grandson, Cody Matthew Taylor.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Henry; daughters, Linda Darlene Henry Taylor and husband Mike, and Crystal Gayle Henry Simpson and husband Travis; grandchildren, Joshua M. Taylor (Morgan), Makenna Simpson and Zackery Simpson; great-grandson, Bryson Jax Taylor; sisters, Alice Henry Arnold and Lucille Henry Sloan; loving companion, Sarah Jane; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Due to the current circumstances all services will be private however, the family will receive friends anytime at their home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at NHC Kingsport, Ballad Health Doctors and Nurses, Scott County Life Saving Crew, Sherriff’s Department, neighbors, and friends for their friendship and loving care.

