DUFFIELD, VA - Larry Thomas “Tommy” Williams, 75, Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence.

Tommy was born in Scott County, VA on June 19, 1944, and was the son of the late Buren and Esther (Sloan) Williams.

He is survived by his brothers, Bill Williams and wife, Sharron, Gate City, VA, Fred Williams and wife, Phyllis, Gate City, VA, Blake Williams, Duffield, VA, and Mike Williams, Greeneville, TN; his longtime best friend, Ted Falin, Duffield, VA; 3 nieces; 2 great nieces; and one great nephew.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Neri Williams Cemetery in Duffield, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Williams family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Tommy Williams.