SURGOINSVILLE - Linda Faye Sloan, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church. She loved cooking for her family and loving the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd & Beulah Cole Caldwell; daughter, Michelle Sloan Johnson; son, Robert Jason Sloan; 7 sisters, and 1 brother.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Robert Hall Sloan; grandchildren, Thomas Johnson (Courtney) and Stephen Johnson; great grandson, Charlie Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the state restrictions of COVID – 19, a formal service will not be able to be held. Anyone is welcome to send cards to Robert or call the home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com or call us at 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Sloan family.