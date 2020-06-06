FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jamey Eugene Austin, 47, of Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.

He was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 12, 1973 to William Cecil Austin and the late Willie Ruth (Bowen) Austin.

Jamey loved to hunt, fish, and ride 4-wheelers, but above all else he loved his family.

He is survived by his father, William Cecil Austin, Gate City, VA; daughter, Brianna Austin, Gate City, VA; son Justin Austin, Gate City, VA; sister, Tammy Darnell and husband Tim, Weber City, VA; brothers, Jeff Austin and wife Donna, Yuma, VA, Gregory Austin and wife Marcia, Clinch River, VA; nephews, Christopher Austin and wife Paige, Gate City, VA, Jacob Austin, Yuma, VA; a very special uncle, Vextal Austin, Clinchport, VA; along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. Pendleton’s Chapel Church will be providing the music.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 9:30 a.m. to go in procession.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Brandon Moore and the nursing staff of Holston Valley Hospital, wings A-5 and D-5.

An online guest register is available for the Austin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jamey Eugene Austin.