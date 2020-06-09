MOUNT CARMEL - Roy Glenn Amyx, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Paul Necessary and Rev. Mike Malone officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside serviced are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Lane, Steven Lane, Daniel Ward, Brian Gulley, Junior Arnold, and Scott Kerns.

