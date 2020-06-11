NORTON, VA - Earl Ray Jones, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at this residence.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served two terms of service. He was a life member of the Norton VFW Post 4301, DAV Chapter 56 of Wise and a life honorary member of the Korean War Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dollie Jones; one brother, one sister and three-stepsons.

Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Shirley Jones; step-son, Rickey Corn and wife Carol of Prince George, VA; two sisters, Thelma Gardner of Norton and Lillian Smith of Sandusky, Ohio; one special granddaughter, Brittany Carter and husband Scott of Wise; two grandsons, Jordan Adams and Timothy Poole; seven great-grandchildren; a special niece, LaVaughn Kern; special daughter-in-law, Rhonda Adams; caregiver, Miranda Mullins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Earl Ray Jones will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Worley Smith officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside committal services and burial with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Hill Family Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will not be supplied by the family or funeral home.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.