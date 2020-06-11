KINGSPORT - Ivan Nelson Gilliam Sr. 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gunning’s Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.

