Valice Dougherty

Valice was born in Scott County, VA on February 10, 1921 to the late Arthur L and Maude H. Meade.

In addition to her parents, her sister, Lola Dell White preceded her in death.

Surviving is her daughter, Rita Ashworth and husband, Paul H; sons, James L. Daugherty and special friend, Dianne Palmer, Darrell Gene Dougherty and wife, Doris; grandchildren, Crystal Meadows and husband, Adam, Kayla Tiller and husband, Robin, Robyn Dougherty and fiancé, Dustin Mays, Michael W. Ashworth and Patty Bragg, Will and Tina A. Robinette, Brandon P. Ashworth and Heather Cardon; great-grandchildren, Kadence Meadows, Brittany N. Driver, Gage and Miranda Blakely, Mason A. Robinette, great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Driver, Tinsley Draine , Tucker Joe Blakely (soon to be in July); sister, Iva Nell Ferguson; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Addington Frame Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA with Noah Taylor Rex McMurray and officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

