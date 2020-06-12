FORT WAYNE, IN - Carolyn Moyers Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 1980, former resident of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, June 8 at her home.

Carolyn was of Catholic Faith and studied Catechism with the Sisters at St. Dominics, Middlesboro, KY. She graduated high school in Benham, KY. After graduation, she attended Lincoln Memorial University and East Tennessee State University.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, the German Heritage Society, and American Legion Aux Post 499. She was active in Girl Scouts all through grade school and high school and served as an adult leader of the Cadet Scouts for 10 years. She was a past president of PTA at West View School in Kingsport, TN and past president of the Federated Pinnacle Garden Club at Cumberland Gap, TN. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the Tennessee National Congress of Parents and Teachers Association. She received a lifetime membership in the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW and a lifetime membership in the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary of Hooiser State #13. Carolyn retired as an operating manager of Sears Homelife Furniture in Fort Wayne.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Robert L. Moyers, of Kingsport, TN and a host of friends in Fort Wayne, IN, and Kingsport, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ida (Brasher) Dellinger; her only sibling, Betty (Dellinger) Jones; infant daughter, Susan Louise; and husband, Charles F. Johnson.

Funeral will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling one-hour prior. Calling will also be held from 2-4 PM and 5-7 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home, with social distancing guidelines in place. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 1101 Lafayette St, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com