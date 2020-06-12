KINGSPORT - Georgia Pauline Byington, age 80 of Kingsport went to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

Mrs. Byington was born in Brookeside, KY and had spent the majority of her life in Church Hill before moving to Kingsport in 2010.

She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1958 and retired from Slip-Knot Belting Company after several years of service. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport. Georgia was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed researching genealogy, spending time with her family, she will be truly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Thomas Eugene Byington, her parents; Clarence and Bessie Wagner Sexton and sister; Delores Marshall.

Survivors include her son’s and daughter-in-laws; Douglas Lee Byington and wife Patricia, Thomas Andrew Byington and wife Sandra and Travis Shane Byington and wife Jennifer. Grandchildren; Josh Byington, Isabella DuPre, Noah Byington, Julianna Byington, Abigail, Aiden and A.J. Byington. Brothers; Ed Sexton, Arnold Sexton, Ralph Sexton, sisters; Barbara Flanigan and Nancy Hicks. Several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 12 to 2 PM Sunday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM with Rev. Kyle Falin officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Hill Memory Gardens with Josh Byington, Noah Byington, Aiden Byington, A.J. Byington, Jason Hicks, Dakota Hicks and Jimmy Sexton serving as pallbearers.

