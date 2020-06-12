KINGSPORT – Rhonda Shoemaker Sands, 61, went home to live with Jesus from her home in Kingsport with her daughter and mom by her side.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Todd Haley officiating. The burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Smartins Purse.

