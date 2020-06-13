KINGSPORT - Georgia Pauline Byington, age 80 of Kingsport went to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

Calling hours are from 12 to 2 PM Sunday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM with Rev. Kyle Falin officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Hill Memory Gardens with Josh Byington, Noah Byington, Aiden Byington, A.J. Byington, Jason Hicks, Dakota Hicks and Jimmy Sexton serving as pallbearers.

