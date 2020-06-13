ROGERSVILLE - Sandra Tilson Manis, age 74, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was retired from Hawkins County Board of Education. Sandra was a member of Edgewood Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Gladys Tilson and sisters, Carol Jean Tilson and Jane McGhee.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Orville Manis; sons, Ronnie Manis and wife Judy, Chris Manis and wife Lisa; four granddaughters, Emily, Leanna, Laura, and Layla Manis; sister, June Tilson; brother, Jimmy Tilson and wife Theresa; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor John Butler officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Harrison Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.