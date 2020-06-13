JONESBOROUGH - Tommie Hubbard, 80, Jonesborough went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home.

Tommie had retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1996 following 31 years of service. He was a farmer and handy man to many people. Tommie loved working with his hands. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour and had lived a very quiet moral life.

He was preceded in death by his parents Echol and Lottie Hubbard; brother, Bobby Hubbard; sister, Geneva Hubbard.

Tommie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Hubbard; son, Bryan Hubbard and wife Christy; two grandsons, Alex and Russell; special great granddaughter, Kylie; two sisters, Virginia Inscore and Geraldine Human and husband Kenny; three brothers, Enoch Hubbard and wife Shirley, Dale Hubbard and wife Carol, and Jasper Hubbard and wife Sherry; sister-in-law, Ruby Stevens; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hashbarger; special nephew, Eddie Speers and wife Tonya; special cousin, Dwight Hubbard and wife Debbie; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, June 15, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Fink officiating.

Family and friends will service as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Community Help Center, 1591 Hwy 81 North, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

