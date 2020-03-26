Timothy Hill announces Congressional campaign

State Rep. Timothy Hill has announced he will seek the 1st Congressional District seat held by retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe .

Hill, a Blountville Republican, said the time is right for a proven conservative to seek the seat.

“I think in looking at it, our country is in great need for Northeast Tennessee values,” Hill said. “Washington is broken. Tennessee has done a fantastic job. We want to take that to Washington.”

Hill said he will be spending a lot of time on the phone and meeting people digitally in the coming days while the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.

“Hopefully there will be a time to have a traditional campaign in a few weeks,” he noted. “I think the big federal issues folks will be interested in is how do we recover and respond to the Chinese coronavirus. That is the No. 1 issue on everybody’s mind. The next is support for President Trump. I support his agenda 100%. I support protecting life at all stages. I support our Second Amendment rights and working to build the (southern border) wall.”

Hill chairs the House Commerce Committee and is a former House majority whip. He serves Sullivan, Johnson and Carter counties.

At least six other Republicans, including state Sen. Rusty Crowe, former Kingsport Mayor John Clark and former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden, are listed on the Federal Election Commission’s web site to run in the August GOP primary. A Democrat hasn’t held the 1st Congressional District seat since Reconstruction.