VHSL Crisis Management Team to meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close all public schools in Virginia for the remainder of the school year brings about big questions regarding high school sports for the spring and beyond.

The VHSL is expected to make a decision Tuesday about the way forward after holding a morning conference call with its crisis management team to “discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer.”

“We need to support our governor and state superintendent,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said in a release following Northam’s announcement Monday. “These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our crisis management team is made up of excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and families.”

The VHSL had already pushed back opening day for spring sports by two weeks, to March 30, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Affected sports are baseball, lacrosse, outdoor track and field, soccer, softball and tennis.