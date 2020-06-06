All-SW Virginia softball team features strong players with strong character

There was no high school softball this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which robbed many deserving players of a chance to shine on the softball diamond.

Despite not having a chance to play high school ball this spring, local players are being recognized by the Times News — in conjunction with their coaches — as members of the All-Southwest Virginia softball team for 2020.

The selections were nominated by their coaches based on their past play on the field plus their leadership and academic abilities.

Here’s a look at the 2020 Times News All-Southwest Virginia softball team along with comments from the coaches, if provided.

PITCHERS

Marleigh Duncan, sr., Union: “Marleigh is a fantastic leader on and off the field. She works hard every day and is such a pleasure to coach. She has played a huge role in the success of our softball program.” — coach Makenzie Cluesman

Aubrey Powers, sr., Twin Springs: “Aubrey pitched the majority of our games since her arrival as a freshman with both an impressive win percentage and batting average.” — coach Mark McCracken

JanaKay Kiser, jr., Castlewood: “Wonderful motivator and a go-getter. Her team will benefit greatly with her on the mound in upcoming seasons. Her offseason development will show.” — coach Amanda Musick

Madison Hill, sr., John Battle: “A-B honor roll. She’ll be attending USC Upstate in the fall on a softball scholarship. Madison led us in the circle last year.” — coach Hannah Cress

CATCHERS

Bailee Jenkins, jr., J.I. Burton: “Offensive leader in all major categories. This young lady has the work ethic that has allowed her to greatly enhance her softball skills. A true leader on and off the field.” — coach Gary Hampton

McKenna Dean, sr., Twin Springs: “You could plug her in just about anywhere on the field. She was that kind of player.” — coach Mark McCracken

Kinslee Hammonds, sr., Gate City: “A four-year starter for us.” — coach Cara Noe

Erin Terry, sr., Abingdon: “Erin was an amazing leader on and off the field. I could always count on her to do the right thing and make the right decisions. Erin was very skilled in the batters’ box where she had power to all fields. She was a force to be reckoned with behind the plate and didn't care to take one off the arm or get a mouth full of dirt to block a ball.” — coach Luke Wampler

INFIELDERS

Akyssa Hollinger, sr., J.I. Burton: “She has great passion for the game. She is a player who loves playing the game whether it’s practice or game time.” — coach Gary Hampton

Hannah Carter, sr., Wise Central: “Came into the start of this season with high hopes for her final year. Hannah is a solid defensive player and a dynamic offensive player. She leads with a quiet confidence that inspired her teammates.” — coach Allison Shortt

Kendall Quillen, sr. Gate City: “Improved tremendously with slapping last season and one of our most solid defenders. A four-year starter.” — coach Cara Noe

Carrie Boyd, sr., Eastside: “Carrie was team captain for two years, with a batting average of .490 for 2019. She was a role model at school with a 3.97 GPA. Carrie volunteers with the Angels Special Needs sports league. She plans to attend University of Pikeville to play softball and pursue a degree in elementary education.” — coach Suzy Atwood

Adi Hall, sr., Castlewood: “Her work ethic is unmatched. She is a natural team leader. We are sad to see her senior year dreams not come true, but we will represent next year.” — coach Amanda Musick

Cameron Wyatt, sr., Abingdon: “Cameron was exactly what you want in a senior softball player. She could play every position and play it well. She also had power and poise at the plate. Cameron's leadership abilities started in the offseason and she continued to be a leader until the year was stopped. She bought into the program and did an amazing job of making sure everyone else did.” — coach Luke Wampler

Emma Harmon, sr., John Battle: “Emma is the class valedictorian. She plans to attend King University and major in elementary education. She led us in the field and at the plate last year.” — coach Hannah Cress

Carissa Mullins, sr., Ridgeview: Mullins was an All-Mountain 7 District first-team pick last season.

OUTFIELDERS

Olivia Basham, sr., Wise Central: “Liv was a hard worker who pushed herself to be her best. She was the outfield commander helping everyone who played with her. Offensively, we were looking for some great numbers from her. Liv would have been a force on both sides of the ball.” — coach Allison Shortt

Morgan Baker, sr., Gate City: “Morgan was a two-year starter for us.” — coach Cara Noe

Julie Dockery, sr., Gate City: “Julie was solid on and off the field.” — coach Cara Noe

Courtney Long, sr., Thomas Walker: “Our only senior who showed leadership on and off the field. Courtney always had a positive attitude and was looking forward to playing her senior season. She also has hopes of playing college softball.” — coach Noelle Owens

Afton Jessee, sr., Abingdon: “Afton had world-class speed and took advantage of it. She could almost cover the entire outfield if she needed to. She was great at judging the ball and getting a jump on it. All Afton had to do was make contact at the plate and she could find her way on base. Once she was on the bases, she was off to the races. She could get great jumps and steal bases with ease. She was also a great leader who bought into what I was trying to do and enforced what I needed her to.” — coach Luke Wampler

Callie Perkins, sr., Lee High: Perkins was a second-team All-Mountain 7 pick in the spring of 2019.