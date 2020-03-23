Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays canceled for 2020

KINGSPORT — As a result of the constantly changing landscape caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, meet staff decided Monday to cancel the 2020 edition of the Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays.

The meet, which was scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at Dobyns-Bennett, traditionally brings together the best high school track and field competition from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“It pains me to do this as both the meet director and a fan of local track and field,” Tanner Cook said. “The cancellation of all Virginia public schools’ remaining academic year and coinciding spring sports season was a big tipping point. It doesn’t make sense to showcase an area all-star meet without all the stars being present.”

The target dates for 2021 are either April 29-30 or May 6-7.