Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation schedules March meeting Wednesday

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. has scheduled its quarterly meeting. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the KCS Administrative Support Center (400 Clinchfield Street, 2nd floor, Netherland Room), Kingsport.

Foundation meetings are open to the public.

The KCS Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization established to further the growth and development of public schools operated and controlled by the Kingsport City School System of the City of Kingsport, and to support the students, staff, and programs of the Kingsport City Schools to achieve and maintain a world class school system.

This may include, but is not limited to charitable fundraising for the promotion and advancement of the Kingsport City School System; to encourage persons and corporations to provide financial support for the Kingsport City School System; to receive, accept, retain, administer, invest and distribute property, whether real, personal or mixed, and whether received by purchase, gift, devise or bequest from any person or entity, for the benefit of the Kingsport City School System; to make grants to the Kingsport City School System; to receive benefactions and bequests designated by donors for specific programs of the Kingsport City School System, and faithfully to administer and distribute such bequests in accordance with the wishes of the donors, provided it furthers the purpose of the Corporation.